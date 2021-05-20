Full Big House This Fall? State Of Michigan To Lift Capacity Restrictions
Only family members of players and coaches were allowed at Michigan Stadium last fall — due to government and Big Ten restrictions — to cheer on the Wolverines' football team.
In 2021, however, it appears The Big House will be able to be packed, with state of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announcing Thursday that all outdoor capacity restrictions are set to be lifted June 1.
Michigan kicks off its season at home Sept. 4 against Western Michigan, and has seven total home games scheduled.
RELATED: Where Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Ranks On List Of Top 25 Power Five Coaches
RELATED: Michigan Football's History Of Night Games At The Big House
"That means that an indoor gathering like a wedding or a funeral or a conference or graduation will be allowed to resume at 50 percent capacity through the month of June," Whitmer said at Dow Diamond, a Minor League ballpark in Midland. "People who are not fully vaccinated are required to continue to mask up when they are indoors.
"We will be able to sing at church, dance at weddings, cheer at games, hug each other and laugh together."
The NCAA and Big Ten have already announced that capacity will be determined by local governments, meaning the amount of people allowed in stadiums could vary depending on location.
Michigan Athletics has not yet announced detailed plans for fans in the stands this coming season, though the department has said it is planning for crowds, and season ticket sales are ongoing.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook