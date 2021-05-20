Full Big House This Fall? State Of Michigan To Lift Capacity Restrictions

Only family members of players and coaches were allowed at Michigan Stadium last fall — due to government and Big Ten restrictions — to cheer on the Wolverines' football team. In 2021, however, it appears The Big House will be able to be packed, with state of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announcing Thursday that all outdoor capacity restrictions are set to be lifted June 1. Michigan kicks off its season at home Sept. 4 against Western Michigan, and has seven total home games scheduled. RELATED: Where Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Ranks On List Of Top 25 Power Five Coaches RELATED: Michigan Football's History Of Night Games At The Big House

Michigan Wolverines football stadium could be full in the fall.

