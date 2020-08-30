Full Workout Clips Of Rivals100 Michigan WR Commit Xavier Worthy
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Fresno this week and had an opportunity to see Rivals100 Michigan wide receiver commit Xavier Worthy work out with private trainer Michael Ware.
Watch full workout clips below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook