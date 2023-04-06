FutureCast Watch: Michigan trending for 2024 four-star OL Andrew Sprague
Could Michigan be in line to add to its impressive offensive line haul in the 2024 recruiting class? If Rivals' FutureCast has anything to say about the matter, it's certainly trending that way.
Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague is set to make his college announcement on Friday and the Wolverines are currently trending according to the FutureCast model, which has all of the predictions having him choose the Wolverines. The picks include one from M&BR's Josh Henschke.
Sprague is coming off a weekend visit to Ann Arbor.
If Sprague chooses the Wolverines on Friday, he joins fellow four-stars Luke Hamilton and Ben Roebuck as the linemen in the class. Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis committed to the Wolverines last week.
