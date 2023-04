Could Michigan be in line to get good news on the offensive front in 2024 by adding an elite in-state talent to its ranks on Tuesday? If the Rivals FutureCast has anything to say about it, it certainly looks that way.

Four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn is set to make his decision on Tuesday and, according to the FutureCast predictions, the Wolverines are currently trending with 100% of the predictions in favor of U-M.