Michigan's fruitful month of June has been notable as we head into the final week of the month but the fireworks don't appear to be over just yet.

If the Rivals' FutureCast predictions are to be believed, the Wolverines could be in line for some good news on Wednesday as the program is trending for a four-star in-state linebacker in the 2024 class.

According to the predictions, the Wolverines currently holds 100% of the predictions for Jeremiah Beasley, who will announce his commitment on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.