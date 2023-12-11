The Football Writers Association of America has named its All-America Team and three Wolverines have been honored.

Zak Zinter earned First Team honors, while Blake Corum and Kris Jenkins each received Second Team honors.

The FWAA All-America Team was first selected in 1944.

Since 1945, the FWAA All-America Team has been among the five teams used to formulate the NCAA's annual consensus All-America team. Since the 2002 season, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Associated Press, The Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation have joined the FWAA as the five designated selectors by the NCAA.

Zak Zinter has received First Team honors from the AP and WCFF as well, making him a Consensus All-American. First Team honors from the remaining two would make him a Unanimous All-American.