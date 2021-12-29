GALLERY: Images from Michigan's 12/28 Orange Bowl practice
Michigan was back on the practice field on Tuesday evening in preparation for Friday's Orange Bowl against Georgia.
The Orange Bowl provided the media with a handful of images from the practice. To view all the images, check out the gallery embedded below.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!