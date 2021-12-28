GALLERY: Michigan's 'Beach Day' during the Orange Bowl
Michigan was able to enjoy a little fun while trying to prepare for the Orange Bowl on Friday. On Tuesday, the Wolverines headed to the beach for some fun and games to lighten up the mood during an intense week of practice.
To see all the images provided by the Orange Bowl, check out the gallery embedded below.
