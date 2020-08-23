Game Highlights Of Rivals100 Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville over the weekend and had a chance to see Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson in game action as his Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood team took down Franklin (Tenn.) Centennial, 48-0.
Here are Colson's highlights from the game.
