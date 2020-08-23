 Game Highlights Of Rivals100 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Commit Junior Colson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-23 12:35:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Highlights Of Rivals100 Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville over the weekend and had a chance to see Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson in game action as his Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood team took down Franklin (Tenn.) Centennial, 48-0.

Here are Colson's highlights from the game.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}