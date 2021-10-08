 Game Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Commit Deuce Spurlock
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-08 10:10:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Thoughts On Michigan LB Commit Deuce Spurlock

Alabama linebacker Deuce Spurlock is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
Alabama linebacker Deuce Spurlock is committed to Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Huntsville this week to see Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock in game action.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}