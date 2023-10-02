Following this weekend's road game in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Michigan will head back home to host the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 14. It was announced on Monday that the matchup between the Wolverines and Hoosiers will commence at noon ET, and the game will air on FOX.

Indiana has struggled this season under eighth-year head coach Tom Allen.

The Hoosiers opened the season with a forgivable loss to Ohio State, but they've since lost to Louisville and Maryland, and they went to double overtime against Akron at home.

For Michigan, it'll be the Wolverines third noon game of the season, but the first noon kickoff on FOX.

Michigan has lost to Indiana just once since 1987, and the lone loss came in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.