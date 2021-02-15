Gard Praises Dickinson — 'One Of The Better Post Players In The Country'
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was asked several questions about the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team in the Maize and Blue’s 67-59 triumph at the Kohl Center yesterday, and the Badger head man harped on one player in particular — U-M freshman center Hunter Dickinson.
Dickinson tallied his fourth career double-double by scoring 11 points and tying his career-high with 15 rebounds. The 7-1 big man came up especially big down the stretch, registering several late offensive rebounds that kept possessions alive and led to key Michigan baskets that ultimately put the dagger in Wisconsin.
“The difference in the game and the backbreaking part was the offensive rebounding, specifically by Dickinson,” Gard admitted. “They only had four offensive rebounds in the second half, but they were four that turned into nine points.
“Those were crucial for their run back at us. Michigan turned some things up defensively and got us spread out a little more in the second half. I didn’t think our looks were as good in the second half as they were in the first, and that’s a credit to Michigan.
“They’re a really, really good team. You have to play a full 40 minutes against really good teams and we’re not at the point where we’re doing that.”
The loss yesterday was the fourth for the Badgers in their last seven games, dropping their record to 15-7 overall and just 9-6 in league play. Gard was especially frustrated with the inconsistency his club showed between the two halves.
UW held a 12-point 39-27 edge over Michigan at the break, but looked disheveled and out of sorts in the game’s final 20 minutes while scoring just 20 points and only connecting on 25 percent of its shots.
“Some of it was due to Michigan and extending pressure and getting us on our heels,” Gard observed. “When we did attack, we were turning the ball over and that was due to what Michigan was trying to do to us.
“We didn’t counter back with play making as well as we should have. When they extend like that, you have to make plays and break people down and convert, and not turn the ball over.
“It was twofold — their aggression caused us to become stagnant at times, and tougher shots and turnovers were the result.”
U-M’s stifling defense down the stretch was a huge reason the Wolverines came away with the win, with its defensive play resembling the in-your-face style we saw prior to the school’s two-week shutdown.
Gard praised the Maize and Blue’s defensive effort numerous times in his postgame presser, but again, kept coming back to Dickinson’s play down the stretch.
“He’s one of the better post players in the country,” the UW head man said. “Even though he didn’t score a ton today, the 15 rebounds — especially the offensive ones — were the difference makers.
“He’s been a force all year and his development skyrocketed when [fifth-year senior forward Austin] Davis got hurt. That’s when he started getting more minutes and experience.
“Those two complement each other well. Dickinson is a load with great footwork, great balance and is big and strong. He has a nose for the ball and plays how you want your post players to play.”
One of the most notable stats for the Badgers following yesterday’s game was the fact that two of their primary big men — 6-11 senior Nate Reuvers and 6-10 fifth-year senior Micah Potter — concluded with a combined zero rebounds.
Gard didn’t specifically call out the pair in his postgame presser, but was asked about their goose egg in the rebounding department.
“Our ability mentally and then physically to take it to another level [is what’s needed on the glass],” he explained. “Dickinson had 15 boards and we had two zeros from guys who were matched up with him.
“Sometimes it’s more than positioning, angles or physicality. I’ll watch the tape and see where our guys were with positioning and the angles that allowed it.”
