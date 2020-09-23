Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis met with the media this afternoon and provided a very lengthy update on his offensive unit, going in-depth on both specific players and his position groups as a whole. Gattis' specific updates on Michigan's quarterbacks can be read HERE, with everything else he said regarding U-M's standout players and units below:

Michigan Wolverines football's Cornelius Johnson (left) and Mike Sainristil will both be sophomores in 2020. (AP Images)

The Progression of the Offensive Line:

“They’re coming together. A lot of people think it’s new faces, but it’s a lot of old heads and guys who have been in the building. The guy who has done an exceptional job leading our unit is [fifth-year senior center] Andrew Vastardis. "He’s the one who gets it going from the center spot and makes sure everyone is on the same page. He showed flashes at the end of games last year when we got him in blowouts and against MSU when [former center] Cesar [Ruiz] went down. "We feel like we have an important piece with Vastardis at center. He’ll have some competition with [redshirt freshman Zach] Carpenter and we want to keep developing the room with [freshman] Reece [Atteberry]. "[Redshirt sophomore left tackle] Ryan Hayes has started games and [redshirt junior right guard] Andrew Stueber is a veteran presence. Being around the team was so important for [redshirt sophomore right tackle] Jalen [Mayfield], and was one of the key components to him coming back. "He also just loves football. We’ve seen [redshirt junior left guard] Chuck Filiaga, [redshirt freshman right tackle] Karsen Barnhart and [redshirt freshman left guard] Trevor Keegan really step up, just to name a few. "[Redshirt freshman tackle] Trente Jones has also had a great camp. We feel strong with the depth we have. It’s not about how one individual plays, but how all five play together.”

Freshmen Receivers A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson, and What They Bring to the Table:

“The first thing you see from Wilson and Henning is speed. They make our team and the game faster. They’re both very smart and athletic, and each have great ball skills. The level they’re at right now as freshmen s as high as any freshmen I’ve ever been around. "They’re going to play for us and will make some plays. I love the speed and the athleticism we have in the receiver room.”

Sophomore Wideout Giles Jackson and how Much Better he's Gotten:

“Giles came in last year as a freshman and didn’t grasp the offense until about Week 5. I had a lot of doubts about him early in the season. I didn’t think he’d make the impact on our team until about Week 5, and from then on, it was about trying to find ways for him to touch the ball. "It’s now about making him a complete receiver — he’s accepted the role and has made some big-time plays for us. Yesterday was his best practice ever here. He was a high school running back and is great with the ball in his hands, but now it’s about creating separation as a route runner. "We found quick ways to get the ball in his hands last year, and now we’re putting it in his hands in all different ways.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Return of Fifth-Year Senior Running Back Chris Evans From Suspension:

“He’s been everything as advertised from a skill set standpoint. He’s a smart player and a quiet leader, and is very professional. There are times where he surprises me and other times where I remind myself he’s played football for five years. "Chris is what you expect your [fifth-year] senior running back to look like and to act like. He’s had to start from scratch because he wasn’t around last year and we didn’t really have conversations with him. "We didn’t know if he’d come back, but he fought through adversity and that’s a credit to him and his character. A lot of guys go through the blame game, but he accepted his punishment and roles and responsibility. "I’ve been very pleased with Chris.”

Freshman Running Back Blake Corum and the Work Ethic he Possesses:

“Blake is a phenomenal worker. The work ethic in the running back room is what stands out. Guys get extra meetings in Coach Jay [Harbaugh's] office and are always in the weight room. "Blake was out running on the track the other night at 9:30 — that shows he’s committed to being the best player he can be. He brings an explosive element to our offense — he’s fast! "Blake is also balanced and can run routes like Chris Evans. We’ll have to figure out how to put all the pieces together in that running back room.”

Wideouts Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil, and the Leaps They'll be Expected to Make as Sophomores:

“They were talented enough to be on the field last year. They both made plays as freshmen, but it was a numbers game. There’s always a jump from year one to year two, and they’re going to have a big-time impact on the offense. "They’re both so fundamentally sound and play with great technique. Each are blessed with a tremendous skill set. Our receiver room is one of the most impressive rooms I’ve been around from a depth and skill standpoint, and I didn’t feel that way last year. "I felt there was room for growth and development when I first got here.”

The Veteran Presence of Junior Receiver Ronnie Bell:

“He sets the tone in practice because he practices so hard. Ronnie is so motivated as well — he knows last year was just scratching the surface. There were opportunities for him to be even better. "We’re excited about taking his game and having him make that jump as a second-year player, because he didn’t play much as a freshman.”

Sophomore Running Back Zach Charbonnet's Health:

“Zach is playing at such a high level and he’s being who he is. He battled through injuries in high school and came in banged up, needing to get cleaned up. He battled through injuries last year as well. "He went through adversity last season and still played the full year, and that said a lot. Zach spent this offseason focusing on his body. he is chiseled and has taken great care of his body because he’s always in the weight room. "He’s so mature about his approach and his preparation to make sure his body feels the best it can. He now reminds us of the player he was in high school now that he’s feeling great. "Zach looks like a totally different player and we’re going to see an even better player than we saw last season.”

The Adversity Redshirt Sophomore Running Back Hassan Haskins Battled Through in 2019:

“Hassan came on in that Illinois game last year, but leading up to it, he was dinged up. He didn’t play much in our first four games because he was dealing with injuries and adversity. "Coach Jay did a tremendous job bringing those guys along. I feel great about our running back room now, because they’ve picked up where they left off.”

Senior Receiver Nico Collins' Status: