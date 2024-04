The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced they have signed Michigan star Gavin Brindley to a three-year entry-level contract, ending his time in Ann Arbor.

Brindley was chosen by the Blue Jackets 34th overall in last year's NHL Draft. The Blue Jackets have one game remaining against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, and Brindley is expected to make his debut.

Brindley knotched 37 goals and 54 assists for 91 points in 81 career games at the University of Michigan.