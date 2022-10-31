According to Sports Illustrated Pat Forde, Mars released a statement suggesting that Green suffered a concussion in the assault and indicated that those involved will feel 'the full wrath of the law.'

After reports indicated that Michigan defensive back Gemon Green and his family were set to retain a lawyer for the events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan State game, it appears the lawyer has been identified and he has spoken.

"When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars' statement to Forde read. "There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries, severe consequences will deter others who think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I've got news for the MSU players that did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law."

