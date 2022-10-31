As the events of Saturday night's tunnel incident between Michigan & Michigan State continue to unfold, U-M CB Gemon Green & his family plan on pressing charges against those involved in the Spartans' assault in the tunnel, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Michigan State's athletic department announced on Sunday night that it would indefinitely suspend four of its players involved: Angelo Grose, Tank Brown, Khary Crump, and Zion Young.

The school announced that it would continue "working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors."

Green and fellow defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows were the two players that were "assaulted" on Saturday night. The video of McBurrows being teamed up on was released first, but a second video release showed a Michigan State player beating Green with a helmet.

