Michigan linebackers coach George Helow likes what he has in his position group, especially what he's seeing from the youth on the depth chart. Players that might not necessarily see the field during Big Ten play but are on the fast-track to have the growth and experience to help the program down the line.

Appearing on the Inside Michigan Football show this week, Helow was asked about what has surprised him the most with his position group so far.

He didn't hesitate to single out the three freshmen.

"All three of the freshmen, really pleased with what they're doing," Helow said. "Playing inside backer, there are a lot of things going on. Setting the front, tying into coverages and the fronts, making the calls every play. You're the quarterback of the defense. There's three freshmen guys in that group, Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard and Deuce Spurlock, they're all doing a really good job."

Where the Wolverines currently sit at the linebacker position, the top-end of the depth chart is something Helow particularly enjoys.

It's allowing him to gradually put more on their plate as the season progresses, instead of having to rely on them early and often.

It's also putting the elder statesmen of the group in a position to become more of a mentor, to teach the younger linebackers how to be more vocal and how to show leadership.

Just like departed linebacker Josh Ross did for them.

"There is really good depth with Junior and Mike Barrett, Kalel, Nikhai Hill-Green," Helow said. "Like we had Josh Ross last year who was a really good leader. Some of those guys have emerged as leaders. They're learning from them. They've got limited roles right now but doing a really nice job. Hopefully, as the year progresses, they'll be getting better, get more confidence and be able to help."