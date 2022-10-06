Michigan entered the game against Iowa with clear intentions to stop the run. While it managed to do just that, it doesn't mean the defense, linebackers, in particular, must rest on its laurels and let other areas of the defense slide.

Linebackers coach George Helow saw some things he liked and didn't like from the win over the Hawkeyes that he feels must be cleaned up moving forward.

He felt the Hawkeyes were successful one too many times in the passing game, which is something he'd like to see improve moving forward.

"There's always improvement for everything," Helow said. "We went into the game last week wanting to take away the run and that's what we did. There were a couple of things that we could do better in the pass game. Definitely a big emphasis for us, we're working on it. The things that are broke, we're gonna fix. Expect better stuff in the pass game."

What needs to be cleaned up, exactly?

It all comes down to using the proper technique and trust in the coaching. Helow is hoping that the mistakes made last Saturday were a one-off thing and is focused on getting them corrected this week in practice.

"When you play the run hard and teams give you play actions and boot plays and play the run, play the run, play the run," Helow said. "Then, boom, it's a pass play. There's some technique things that need to be cleaned up there. They got us on a couple. We'll get it corrected."