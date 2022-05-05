Georgia 40-offer OT Paul Mubenga setting Michigan official
The massive reach and growing effectiveness of Michigan’s recruiting powers under head coach Jim Harbaugh cannot be ignored. The Wolverines are bringing an SEC mindset to the Big Ten going after ho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news