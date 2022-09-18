Michigan's special teams unit is elite and has been for quite some time. I don't think that's hyperbole nor is it another episode of "hot take theater" to say that. The Wolverines have been consistently good at special teams for years.

The group is well-coached, rarely makes mistakes and has been reliable with the kicking and punting game.

Take Saturday's win over UConn for example. The punt block unit blocked a punt and A.J. Henning returned a punt for a touchdown.

Of course, it takes great and willing players in order to make special teams work. In this day and age of college teams changing yearly, there has always been one consistent with all of them.

They were coached by Jay Harbaugh.

Now, this column isn't to gush over special teams play. Instead, it's to drive home one simple, and much overdue, fact.

It's time to give Harbaugh his flowers, it's long overdue to give the credit that man deserves.

For years, the younger Harbaugh had been asked what it's been like to coach for his father. How it's been like learning a new position and whether he feels like he's ready for the job.

Brushing aside nepotism talk, which is prime rivalry fodder, he no longer needs to answer those questions. Results speak for themselves.

Harbaugh could easily say no when asked to switch positions. He could say that he likes where he is and doesn't want to switch it up. Instead, he's stuck it out and has improved as a coach because of it.

That selfless attitude has permeated the Michigan program and is one of the major reasons why the Wolverines are where it is today.

He has put his stamp on the program in his own way. Not just the Harbaugh way, the Jay way.

The talk of nepotism and doubt has been brushed aside. Now, the talk should be centered around how long the Wolverines can keep him. As he is certainly on the right track to run his own program someday or even coordinate one side of the ball that doesn't include special teams.

He has repeatedly said that he wants to be in Ann Arbor as long as the program will have him, which should be a lifetime deal as the program is in better hands with him part of it.

Brush aside the last name, brush aside the low-hanging fruit insults and fodder and look at the results.

Those speak for themselves and Harbaugh has worked hard to rise above that talk and has legitimized himself among the college coaching ranks.

The job he has done on special teams and almost every single position group on the roster during his time in Ann Arbor speaks for itself.

He will still continue to get asked questions about learning a new group, why he moved positions, whether he's ready for it and what it's like working for his father. Questions that he is, undoubtedly, sick of answering but will never show it publicly.

For now, Harbaugh's selflessness and results-oriented approach to coaching shall be aplauded.

Just don't take good coaching for granted once you have it. You don't know how good you have it until it's gone.

Jay Harbaugh, take a bow, you've earned your curtain call.