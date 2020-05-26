Going Through Citrus Bowl Practices Was A 'Nice Surprise' For Zak Zinter
The Michigan Wolverines’ football team had eight early enrollee freshmen this past winter, giving the octet a bit of a leg up on their fellow freshmen who didn’t arrive early in regards to the collegiate lifestyle.
Several of the early arrivals were also able to go through bowl practices leading up to the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl showdown against Alabama, a luxury that wound up being even more beneficial than originally realized thanks to the cancelation of spring ball.
One of the freshman who was fortunate enough to practice with the team as they prepared to face the Crimson Tide was offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who didn’t even know he’d be participating in the pre-bowl preparation until the last minute.
“That was a nice surprise for Zak,” his father, Paul Zinter, told TheWolverine. “He graduated on Dec. 20, and the next day Coach [Jim] Harbaugh asked him if he’d be interested in joining the team for practice.
