The Michigan Wolverines’ football team had eight early enrollee freshmen this past winter, giving the octet a bit of a leg up on their fellow freshmen who didn’t arrive early in regards to the collegiate lifestyle.

Several of the early arrivals were also able to go through bowl practices leading up to the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl showdown against Alabama, a luxury that wound up being even more beneficial than originally realized thanks to the cancelation of spring ball.