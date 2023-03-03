M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Basketball!

Sometimes you feel different a day after a Michigan loss. Today, I feel the same disappointment at a big chance gone by, as I did last night. This pod is recapping the Michigan basketball game at Illinois last night a day after.

Breakdown

- Juwan Howard 00:00-:30

- Michigan loses in 2OT :31-4:35

- UM in regulation 4:36-5:30

- UM in OT 5:31-8:42

- UM in 2OT 8:43-16:30

- Feedback: Jett & clutch shots, 16:31-19:24

- Michigan hockey 19:25-21:30

- Feedback on game last night 21:31-35:05