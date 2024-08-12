M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Less than three weeks away from kicking off the season and we discuss the latest news coming out of U-M football training camp. Also, what are UM's chances at making the new 12-team CFP? Will Johnson named to the pod's preseason hype train.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:30

AP top 25 4:31-10:25

U-M running game 10:26-12:57

Will Johnson 12:58-16:54

Freak list 16:55-29:18

Feedback 29:19-43:31

Jayden Sanders 43:32-45:01

Practice 45:02-49:24

U-M chances at making the playoffs 49:25-1:23:12