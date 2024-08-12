PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Assessing U-M's playoff chances

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Less than three weeks away from kicking off the season and we discuss the latest news coming out of U-M football training camp. Also, what are UM's chances at making the new 12-team CFP? Will Johnson named to the pod's preseason hype train.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:30

AP top 25 4:31-10:25

U-M running game 10:26-12:57

Will Johnson 12:58-16:54

Freak list 16:55-29:18

Feedback 29:19-43:31

Jayden Sanders 43:32-45:01

Practice 45:02-49:24

U-M chances at making the playoffs 49:25-1:23:12

