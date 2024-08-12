Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Assessing U-M's playoff chances
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Less than three weeks away from kicking off the season and we discuss the latest news coming out of U-M football training camp. Also, what are UM's chances at making the new 12-team CFP? Will Johnson named to the pod's preseason hype train.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:30
AP top 25 4:31-10:25
U-M running game 10:26-12:57
Will Johnson 12:58-16:54
Freak list 16:55-29:18
Feedback 29:19-43:31
Jayden Sanders 43:32-45:01
Practice 45:02-49:24
U-M chances at making the playoffs 49:25-1:23:12
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram