M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Open 00:00-1:44

- UM's +'s & -'s with schedule 1:45-16:51

- Big Ten East observations 16:52-23:02

- Scar's 3-0 pick of the week 23:03-24:42

- Scar on new Telestrator 24:43-40:07

- Feedback 40:08-51:00