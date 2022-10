M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Keith Jackson 00:00-:30

- Latest from Ann Arbor :31-3:45

- What's the game plan 3:46-5:44

- Big Ten East showdown 5:45-10:09

- What UM needs to do to win 10:10-24:10

- Letting JJ cook 24:11-28:33

- Injuries 28:34-32:00

- UM dialing it up 32:01-35:39

- Big game 35:40-44:07