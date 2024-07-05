Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Breakout candidates

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and gives three breakout candidates for this year's Michigan football team. Also, the question of the day: Where would your confidence level be in U-M football if Alex Orji wasn't the starting QB this year?Jerry's breakout candidates: Donovan Edwards, Josaiah Stewart & Greg Crippen.Dennis breakout candidates: Tyler Morris, Derrick Moore & Jaishawn Barham.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-6:00

Recruiting 6:01-8:27

OSU fans 8:28-13:08

Breakout candidates 13:09-30:40

Feedback 30:41-36:58

Confidence in U-M QB's 36:59-51:55

