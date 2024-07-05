M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and gives three breakout candidates for this year's Michigan football team. Also, the question of the day: Where would your confidence level be in U-M football if Alex Orji wasn't the starting QB this year?Jerry's breakout candidates: Donovan Edwards, Josaiah Stewart & Greg Crippen.Dennis breakout candidates: Tyler Morris, Derrick Moore & Jaishawn Barham.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-6:00

Recruiting 6:01-8:27

OSU fans 8:28-13:08

Breakout candidates 13:09-30:40

Feedback 30:41-36:58

Confidence in U-M QB's 36:59-51:55