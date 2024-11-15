Published Nov 15, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Bryce Underwood, bye week talk
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss what Michigan may work on during its bye week. Jerry and Dennis also talk about the recruitment of Bryce Underwood.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:21

Getting bowl eligible 1:22-9:32

Underwood 9:33-26:37

Underwood feedback 26:38-55:19

---

