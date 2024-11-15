Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Bryce Underwood, bye week talk

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss what Michigan may work on during its bye week. Jerry and Dennis also talk about the recruitment of Bryce Underwood.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:21
Getting bowl eligible 1:22-9:32
Underwood 9:33-26:37
Underwood feedback 26:38-55:19
