How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan vs. TCU

Michigan is back at home after a one-game neutral site trip. The Wolverines are set to host an undefeated TCU team for the home slate of a home-and-home scheduled with the program, with the return trip set for next season.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Horned Frogs.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 1-1 vs. TCU 3-0

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Friday, November 15

6:00 PM

Watch:

FS1

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats