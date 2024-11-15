How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan vs. TCU

Michigan is back at home after a one-game neutral site trip. The Wolverines are set to host an undefeated TCU team for the home slate of a home-and-home scheduled with the program, with the return trip set for next season.
Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Horned Frogs.
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines 1-1 vs. TCU 3-0
Where:
Crisler Center
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Friday, November 15
6:00 PM
Watch:
FS1
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram