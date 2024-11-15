Michigan WBB cruises to 99-62 victory over Central Michigan

All it took was the first quarter for Michigan to assert dominance over Central Michigan as freshman guard Olivia Olson led the way for the Wolverines to cruise to a 99-62 rout over the Chippewas on Thursday.

The Wolverines got off to a strong start in the first quarter, jumping out to a quick 11-0 run to start the quarter and never looked back from there. The Wolverines would take a 21-point lead into the first quarter thanks to the sharpshooting of Greta Kampschroeder and Jordan Hobbs to end the first frame.

The rest was history from there, as the Wolverines continued to fend off the Chippewas with aggressive transition offense and strong takes at the rim. CMU would drop the Wolverines' lead to below 30 points towards the end of the half, but Olson hit a layup at the end of the half to squash any kind of momentum gained by the Chippewas and hold a 53-30 lead into the half.

The Wolverines did much of the same as it was able to stretch the lead back over 30 points and cruise to victory from there.

It was Olson's turn to shine in the spotlight, as she added a team-high 23 points on 9-14 shooting. Not to be outdone, her fellow freshman, Mila Holloway, added 21 points of her own.

The Wolverines had seven different scorers in the game.

U-M returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 17, against Oakland at Crisler Center.