Published Nov 13, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Bye week feelings
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How can a Michigan fan feel good during the bye week? Recruting, portal, basketball and the Lions. A look ahead to the final two games and the possibility of a bowl game.

BreakdownOpen 00:00-6:49

Michigan's season 6:50-20:48

Feedback: Jadyn Davis starts bowl game? 20:49-30:51

Recruiting 30:52-38:51

Good vibes 38:52-44:41

---

