Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: CFP bias, Legends Classic preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:20
- Open 00:21-3:22
- Biff Poggi 3:23-6:48
- CFP rankings 6:49-13:03
- Insurance plan if UM drops a game 13:04-16:26
- Feedback: Rankings, committee & SEC bias 16:27-13:36
- Michigan/Pitt Legends Classic 13:37-37:44
- CFP games of interest on Saturday 37:45-38:55
- QB, WR or coaches to blame for passing game? 38:56-44:32
- How season is playing out & UM's goals 44:33-59:59