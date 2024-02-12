M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore continues to look to round out his coaching staff. We talk about some of the names that Moore could bring in. Also, players that may be coming in or heading out. Other topics discussed include Moore getting the UM job and NIL issues.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:59

Moore 2:00-9:30

False report on Carter Smith 9:31-16:07

JJ & Harbaugh 16:08-18:04

Moore getting UM job 18:05-30:27

Coaching possibilities 30:28-39:40

Wink & Clink 39:41-42:11

UM offense needs to open up 42:12-101:48

NIL 101:49-1:11:43