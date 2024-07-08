Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Flip season

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Can Colston Loveland set the single-season record for UM tight ends for receptions, yards and TDs? He has to have the QB and game plan to ensure he's being targeted. We look at the numbers in today's pod.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:49

Recruiting 3:50-10:11

Feedback 10:12-37:59

Colston Loveland 38:00-55:05

---

