Published Nov 27, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Four in a row?
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Take a look at UM/OSU this Saturday. Also a look back and look ahead for Michigan football.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-6:33

UM/OSU 6:34-11:14

UM last three years 11:15-17:00

The future 17:01-32:21

Underwood in '25 32:22-38:08

Feedback 38:09-51:55

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky