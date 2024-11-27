Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Four in a row?

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Take a look at UM/OSU this Saturday. Also a look back and look ahead for Michigan football.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-6:33
UM/OSU 6:34-11:14
UM last three years 11:15-17:00
The future 17:01-32:21
Underwood in '25 32:22-38:08
Feedback 38:09-51:55
