What to expect from Chip Lindsey at Michigan

Sherrone Moore has chosen Chip Lindsey to be the next offensive coordinator at Michigan.

Important to Moore was getting balance from his offense and developing his players, especially at quarterback.

“Just balance, we want to be a balanced team,” Moore said. “Still gotta be able to run the football, that’s gotta be a thing to do, but someone that’s gonna develop a quarterback at a high rate and put them in a great position. And obviously you’ll be able to teach a young guy, whether he starts day one, week two, year two, whatever it is, like you got to develop them and you got to see the progress. As far as what the offense will look like, that will take shape as we go.”

Anyone expecting a massive scheme change is probably not intrigued by the hire. Anyone listening to Moore over the last two to three years knows exactly where this is heading.

Smash is not going away. It shouldn't. We've seen with programs like Wisconsin recently moving to the air raid, and honestly Michigan with Rich Rodriguez, that moving too far from a program identity is detrimental. You have to know what you can recruit, as far as what the talent in your pipeline is good at, and what recruits will be interested in your program.

In his playing days, Moore was an offensive lineman blocking for Adrian Peterson at Oklahoma. But he also blocked for Sam Bradford. He's been clear since 2023, he wants to run the football, but he wants to be more explosive. Explosive plays mean more points, but it also means more room to run.

So, that's what Lindsey will be expected to do. Run a balanced offense, that can be explosive, and develop the talent. You could argue having a quarterback like Bryce Underwood automatically makes your more explosive, but can Lindsey be the guy to get the explosive plays out of Underwood while developing him.