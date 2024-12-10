Michigan DB Myles Pollard enters Transfer Portal

On Tuesday afternoon, Maize and Blue Review confirmed that Michigan defensive back Myles Pollard has entered the Transfer Portal. Pollard, a third-year player for the Wolverines, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A three-star recruit out of Brentwood, Tennessee, Pollard hailed from the same high school as former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson.

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Pollard was the 48th-ranked cornerback in the class of 2022 and the No. 17 player in the state of Tennessee.

Pollard played in two games as a freshman for the Wolverines, seeing the field in games against Colorado State and UConn. As a sophomore, Pollard saw the field in just two games once again, playing defensive back against UNLV and Bowling Green.

This season, as a redshirt sophomore, Pollard saw limited action yet again. He contributed on special teams in three games and played cornerback in two, but he was never on the field consistently during his time in Ann Arbor.

Pollard will now seek out a new school to play out his final two seasons of eligibility. Below is an up-to-date list of Michigan's outgoing transfers:

Myles Pollard

Micah Pollard

Andrew Gentry

Jayden Denegal

Dominick Giudice

Tristan Bounds

Raheem Anderson

Tavierre Dunlap

Cole Cabana

Christian Boivin

Tommy Doman

Logan Forbes

Tyler Morris