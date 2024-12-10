Sources: Michigan targeting Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator

According to multiple sources, Michigan is focusing on Chip Lindsey as its next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. While a deal is not finalized, the current expectation is Lindsey will be the choice.

Lindsey is an experienced offensive coordinator who most recently called plays at North Carolina. He has head coach experience, going 15-19 in three seasons at Troy. Lindsey got his start coaching high school football in Alabama. In college, he has worked under coaches, including Todd Monken, Gus Malzahn, and Mack Brown.

Lindsey would over a Michigan offense that just had one of the worst statistical seasons in program history. Michigan is looking to replace Kirk Campbell, who had previously served as quarterbacks coach at Michigan before being promoted to sole offensive coordinator for the 2024 season.

The next offensive coordinator's top priorities will be executing a balanced but explosive offense while developing its quarterbacks, including the top quarterback recruit in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood, who has signed with Michigan.



