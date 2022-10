M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh on to State 00:00-1:28

- Freshman impact 1:29-11:27

- Feedback on JJ throwing deep, MSU winning close games & MSU pass defense 11:28-15:43

- James Franklin on the tunnel being a problem 15:44-21:40

- Redzone & UM 21:41-23:26