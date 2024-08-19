M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Lots of talent on the defensive side of the ball for new UM coordinator Wink Martindale this year. Will this year's defense be great? Who will pile up the stats on this side fo the ball? Hype-train 5.0 features Mason Graham.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-11:06

U-M defense 11:07-17:00

Sacks 17:01-19:21

Feedback 19:22-25:01

Jyaire Hill 25:02-28:39

QB's 28:40-33:00

Breakouts 33:01-42:53

Feedback 42:54-43:09

Mason Graham 43:10-52:05

Feedback 52:06-1:14:22