ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How good does the defense have to be?

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1k3eWZvX3BCSkJNP2ZlYXR1cmU9c2hhcmU/d21vZGU9dHJh bnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Lots of talent on the defensive side of the ball for new UM coordinator Wink Martindale this year. Will this year's defense be great? Who will pile up the stats on this side fo the ball? Hype-train 5.0 features Mason Graham.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-11:06

U-M defense 11:07-17:00

Sacks 17:01-19:21

Feedback 19:22-25:01

Jyaire Hill 25:02-28:39

QB's 28:40-33:00

Breakouts 33:01-42:53

Feedback 42:54-43:09

Mason Graham 43:10-52:05

Feedback 52:06-1:14:22

---

{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
