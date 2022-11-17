Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How good is Michigan's defense?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Ronnie Bell 00:00-:30
- Open :31-3:30
- Michigan v Pitt 3:31-15:07
- Feedback: UM a #1 seed & snow & football 15:08-22:25
- UM stats 22:26-30:44
= How good is UM's defense 30:45-38:00
- Feedback: Football weather, '97 defense & UM v OSU 38:01-44:45
- Fithian, Illinois 44:46-47:43
- How good is Michigan defense 47:44-57:19
- Prediction for Saturday 57:20-59:55