Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How good is Sherrone Moore?

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and ranks the current Big Ten coaches. Scar also gives his thoughts on a "blitz-happy" Wink as U-M's new DC. Walk-ons and the new college football book out this summer are also debated.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:03

Ranking Big Ten coaches 5:04-25:02

"The Price" book 25:03-33:20

Wink & blizting 33:21-43:02

85-man roster limit 43:03-48:49

Feedback 48:50-57:48

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement