Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How good is Sherrone Moore?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and ranks the current Big Ten coaches. Scar also gives his thoughts on a "blitz-happy" Wink as U-M's new DC. Walk-ons and the new college football book out this summer are also debated.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-5:03
Ranking Big Ten coaches 5:04-25:02
"The Price" book 25:03-33:20
Wink & blizting 33:21-43:02
85-man roster limit 43:03-48:49
Feedback 48:50-57:48
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram