M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and ranks the current Big Ten coaches. Scar also gives his thoughts on a "blitz-happy" Wink as U-M's new DC. Walk-ons and the new college football book out this summer are also debated.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:03

Ranking Big Ten coaches 5:04-25:02

"The Price" book 25:03-33:20

Wink & blizting 33:21-43:02

85-man roster limit 43:03-48:49

Feedback 48:50-57:48