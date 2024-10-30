Advertisement

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon

Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan Football Stock Report: Defense vs Michigan State

Michigan Football Stock Report: Defense vs Michigan State

Stats, analytics, grades. Whose stock is rising in each position group after Michigan's big win over MSU?

Premium content
 • Trevor McCue
BREAKING: Jack Tuttle retires from college football

BREAKING: Jack Tuttle retires from college football

Jack Tuttle has retired from college football.

 • Brock Heilig
Warren: U-M 'way more prepared' for top-ranked Oregon than it was for Texas

Warren: U-M 'way more prepared' for top-ranked Oregon than it was for Texas

Davis Warren is confident that Michigan has what it takes to upset Oregon on Saturday.

 • Brock Heilig

Published Oct 30, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How to pull the upset
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How can Michigan pull the upset on Saturday? A final word on the end of the UM/MSU game from this past Saturday and how to still enjoy the UM season when things go south.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:00

Enjoy the season still 2:01-8:48

Feedback 8:49-41:11

Pulling the upset 41:12-50:03

Feedback 50:04-1:12:08

---

