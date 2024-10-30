Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How to pull the upset

in other news
Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon
Everything LaMar Morgan said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.
Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon
Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Oregon.
Michigan Football Stock Report: Defense vs Michigan State
Stats, analytics, grades. Whose stock is rising in each position group after Michigan's big win over MSU?
BREAKING: Jack Tuttle retires from college football
Jack Tuttle has retired from college football.
Warren: U-M 'way more prepared' for top-ranked Oregon than it was for Texas
Davis Warren is confident that Michigan has what it takes to upset Oregon on Saturday.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
How can Michigan pull the upset on Saturday? A final word on the end of the UM/MSU game from this past Saturday and how to still enjoy the UM season when things go south.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:00
Enjoy the season still 2:01-8:48
Feedback 8:49-41:11
Pulling the upset 41:12-50:03
Feedback 50:04-1:12:08
---
