Published Oct 18, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Illinois preview
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to preview Michigan at Illinois on Saturday.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:20

Matchup vs Illinois 2:21-11:30

Keys 11:31-20:20

Film review of Illinois 20:21-30:20

---

