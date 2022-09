M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Open menu 00:00-1:47

- Why tomorrow is so big 1:48-5:41

- McCarthy start 5:42-9:20

- McCarthy mania 9:21-15:54

- How big of a deal is this 15:55-20:33

- Feedback 20:34-29:58

- Games tomorrow to watch 29:59-31:53

- Top UM defensive candidates to make big plays 31:54-42:00