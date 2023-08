M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Michigan running back Jamie Morris joins the show to discuss what he thinks of UM this year. Of course, Jamo talks running backs and also looks at the team as a whole as he recently went to practice.We also ask who is your Wolverine for this year and we break out the hype-train for the second time in fall camp.

Breakdown

Open 00:0-2:17

Jamie Morris 2:18-20:29

Hype-train 2.0 20:30-25:06

Who's your Wolverine? 25:07-32:50