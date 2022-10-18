M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh on running backs 00:00-30

- Open :31-1:44

- Is Michigan better this year than last year 1:45-5:55

- Last year offense to this year's offense 5:56-11:39

- Last year defense to this year's defense 11:40-15:54

- Feedback trick plays, Jesse Minter, o-line performance 15:55-28:42

- Harbaugh looking like a genius this year 28:43-37:11

- Biggest surprise this year 37:12-45:19

- Wishbone talk 45:20-48:03

- Feedback on UM's season this year 48:04-49:25

- Can Michigan hang with the big boys this year 49:26-105:51