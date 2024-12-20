Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: John Wangler joins the show

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio brings on his teammate at Michigan John Wangler and a surprise guest. The guys discuss Bryce Underwood, the UM QB room, NIL, Sherrone Moore, Wangler to Carter and the CFB playoffs.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:00

Underwood 4:01-11:03

NIL 11:04-18:47

Vince DeFelice joins 18:48-22:20

DeFelice on Underwood 22:21-23:32

D. Finn 23:33-35:22

Jadyn Davis 35:23-41:19

Adjustments for Underwood 41:20-45:56

Sherrone Moore 45:57-49:31

Wangler to Carter 49:32-54:15