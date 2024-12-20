Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: John Wangler joins the show

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio brings on his teammate at Michigan John Wangler and a surprise guest. The guys discuss Bryce Underwood, the UM QB room, NIL, Sherrone Moore, Wangler to Carter and the CFB playoffs.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:00
Underwood 4:01-11:03
NIL 11:04-18:47
Vince DeFelice joins 18:48-22:20
DeFelice on Underwood 22:21-23:32
D. Finn 23:33-35:22
Jadyn Davis 35:23-41:19
Adjustments for Underwood 41:20-45:56
Sherrone Moore 45:57-49:31
Wangler to Carter 49:32-54:15
---
