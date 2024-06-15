Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Kainoa Can

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and gives his thoughts on the possibility of U-M & OSU playing more than once a season and how that will affect the rivalry. Jerry gives his opinion on recruiting and selects three keys for the upcoming season for the Wolverines as well.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:05

Kainoa Winston 3:06-9:35

WR recruiting 9:36-20:29

Ewers or Gabriel 20:30-23:00

U-M/OSU playing more than once 23:01-32:50

Keys to season 32:51-45:58

