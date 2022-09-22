M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Olu Oluwatimi 00:00-:20

- Michigan vs Maryland :21-10:32

- Michigan's offense 10:33-15:00

- Andrel Anthony 15:01-20:30

- Michigan defense 20:31-28:20

- Nitpick things so far 28:21-33:51

- Big Ten East 33:52-38:36

- Telestrator 38:37-57:15

- Feedback 57:16-102:59