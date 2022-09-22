Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Key UConn plays with Jim Scarcelli
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Olu Oluwatimi 00:00-:20
- Michigan vs Maryland :21-10:32
- Michigan's offense 10:33-15:00
- Andrel Anthony 15:01-20:30
- Michigan defense 20:31-28:20
- Nitpick things so far 28:21-33:51
- Big Ten East 33:52-38:36
- Telestrator 38:37-57:15
- Feedback 57:16-102:59