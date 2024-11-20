Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Let it play out

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How are the fans looking at these last two games of the season? Changes, bowl season, recruiting and the portal are all discussed in today's pod.

Breakdown

Dotson 00:00-3:27

NW 2:28-10:25

Offseason 10:26-18:32

Underwood 18:33-27:38

Portal QB's 27:39-35:17

Will Johnson 35:18-41:32

Feedback 41:33-1:07:19